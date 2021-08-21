Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $822,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $211,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 435,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,228,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock valued at $225,494,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $266.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.