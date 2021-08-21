Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $970,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

HTLD opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

