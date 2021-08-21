Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.