Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 9,057 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,631,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

