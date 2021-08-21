Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 129,501 Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Diginex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,469,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex during the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diginex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Diginex from $16.13 to $18.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diginex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EQOS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.70. Diginex Limited has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.