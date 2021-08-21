Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,330 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.