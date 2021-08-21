Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells $125,601.00 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vikram Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $423,354.98.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 431,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Evolus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

