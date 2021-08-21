EvidenZ (BCDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $245,049.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00835413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

