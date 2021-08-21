Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

MRAM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.51. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

