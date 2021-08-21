Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

