Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.11 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.