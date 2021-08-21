Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.98.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

