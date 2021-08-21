Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 588,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $271.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.30. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.