Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Sells $92,559.10 in Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eventbrite alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90.

EB opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eventbrite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $406,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.