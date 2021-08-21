Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Sells $92,559.10 in Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90.
EB opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
