eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.78

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). eve Sleep shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,215,049 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.78.

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

