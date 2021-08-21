EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $18.64 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $13,580.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00958488 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,292,283,263 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

