Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

