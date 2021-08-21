Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

ESNT stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $897,738. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

