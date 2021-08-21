Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. 1,418,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

