Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spark Power Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SPG stock opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$124.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

