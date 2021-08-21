Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$163.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$162.11.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$150.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$141.33. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$73.49 and a 52-week high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 17.040002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $988,870 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.