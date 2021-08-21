EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous final dividend of $0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

