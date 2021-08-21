ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $425.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $433.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PLUS stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

