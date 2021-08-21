Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Sells 1,883 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 3.5% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.06. 1,027,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.58. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

