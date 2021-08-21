EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $145,500. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 138,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 250,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.