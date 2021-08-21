EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,335 shares of company stock worth $145,500. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 1,434,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

