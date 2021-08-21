Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

Enerplus stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,478. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

