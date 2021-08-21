Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Decreased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,050,370 shares of company stock worth $18,970,670. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 12,223,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,440,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

