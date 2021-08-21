Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESOA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07).

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

