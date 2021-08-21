Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 899.0 days.
OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.
Energean Company Profile
