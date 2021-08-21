Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 899.0 days.

OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

