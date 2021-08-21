Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,757,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,997. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $497.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

