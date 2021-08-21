Element Wealth LLC Sells 818 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 349,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,443. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94.

