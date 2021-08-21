Element Wealth LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

