Element Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.75. 2,270,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

