Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Up 10.8%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) was up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

