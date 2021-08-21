Electrify.Asia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,141.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $657,723.47 and $34,141.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00808090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00102647 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

