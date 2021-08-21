Electra Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $14.15 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $14.15 million and $15,287.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.31 or 0.00832439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,866,324,134 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

