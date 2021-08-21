Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.98

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.98 and last traded at $143.48, with a volume of 49447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

