EJF Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 24th

EJF Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. EJF Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of EJF Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. EJF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

