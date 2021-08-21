Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $284.60

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.60 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.72). Ei Group plc (EIG.L) shares last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.72), with a volume of 27,174 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.60.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

