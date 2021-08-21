Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 585.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $59.53 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

