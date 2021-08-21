Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,183% compared to the typical volume of 332 call options.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.45 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

