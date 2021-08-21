Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of 576.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.