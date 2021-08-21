Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $925.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report sales of $925.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.80 million and the highest is $928.19 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $691.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $31.83. 167,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,723. The firm has a market cap of $847.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

