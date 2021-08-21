Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,972,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,110.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,450,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 654,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EXG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 487,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,424. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

