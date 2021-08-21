Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of ETB stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

