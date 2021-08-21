EasyFi (EZ) Market Cap Achieves $17.66 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00014146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and $5.67 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00815475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047933 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

