Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69. Eargo has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

