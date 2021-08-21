Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.