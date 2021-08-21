Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

