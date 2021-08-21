Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.28.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $835.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $817.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

